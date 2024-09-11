Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $15.37 Million Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 804,059 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,854 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $15,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of AT&T by 85.9% during the 2nd quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 49,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 22,700 shares in the last quarter. First Interstate Bank grew its position in AT&T by 24.0% during the second quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 33,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 6,522 shares in the last quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA bought a new position in AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth $304,000. Andra AP fonden raised its holdings in AT&T by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 1,631,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,186,000 after acquiring an additional 121,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sachetta LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 6,652 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on T. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on AT&T from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.06.

AT&T Stock Performance

AT&T stock opened at $21.71 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.42 and a 200-day moving average of $18.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.12 and a 1 year high of $21.86. The company has a market capitalization of $155.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.59.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.57. AT&T had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The firm had revenue of $29.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.68%.

AT&T Company Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.