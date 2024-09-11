Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $9.12 Million Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,575 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,116 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $9,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $429,000. Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in PACCAR by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 3,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in PACCAR by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 16,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 18,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. 64.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at PACCAR

In related news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 27,834 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.70, for a total transaction of $2,747,215.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,066,583.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $94.57 on Wednesday. PACCAR Inc has a 52-week low of $80.94 and a 52-week high of $125.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.78. The company has a market capitalization of $49.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.98.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $8.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 29.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

PACCAR Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PCAR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on PACCAR from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $121.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of PACCAR from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PACCAR presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.73.

PACCAR Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

