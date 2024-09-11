Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195,270 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,861 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $8,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MO. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Altria Group by 154.4% during the 1st quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. BNP Paribas bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter worth $27,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Altria Group in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. 57.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MO opened at $54.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $92.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.65. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.06 and a 1-year high of $54.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.24.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.04). Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 232.55% and a net margin of 42.25%. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.54%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 82.01%.

MO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Altria Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Argus upgraded Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.67.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

