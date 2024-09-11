Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Purchases 1,337 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 112,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $13,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 275.8% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 132.8% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE ARE opened at $119.81 on Wednesday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.73 and a 12 month high of $135.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $118.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.82. The stock has a market cap of $20.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.16.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Dividend Announcement

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($2.09). The firm had revenue of $766.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $775.03 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 0.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is currently 485.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Wedbush cut Alexandria Real Estate Equities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $136.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.33.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

