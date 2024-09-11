Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 8,077 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 18.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,077 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $14,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter worth $25,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 364.3% in the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 65 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Trading Down 0.2 %

DIA opened at $408.26 on Wednesday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $323.21 and a twelve month high of $416.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $403.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $394.16.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

