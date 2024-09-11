Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Announces Earnings Results

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The restaurant operator reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.28, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $557.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.65 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 48.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:PLAY opened at $29.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.41. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 12-month low of $29.34 and a 12-month high of $69.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.29.

PLAY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $86.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 14th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.14.

In related news, CFO Darin Harper purchased 13,438 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.78 per share, for a total transaction of $521,125.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,380,490.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

