Dermata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DRMA) Shares Down 2.5%

Dermata Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRMA – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 2.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.55 and last traded at $1.57. Approximately 26,882 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 814,323 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.61.

Separately, Maxim Group dropped their price objective on Dermata Therapeutics from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.82. The stock has a market cap of $882,340.00, a P/E ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 0.77.

Dermata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DRMA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($4.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.79) by ($0.39).

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Dermata Therapeutics stock. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in Dermata Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRMA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 28,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 4.98% of Dermata Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. 8.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dermata Therapeutics, Inc, a late-stage medical dermatology company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical product candidates for the treatment of medical and aesthetic skin conditions and diseases. The company's lead product candidate is DMT310, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial for treatment of moderate-to-severe acne; and Phase Ib proof of concept (POC) trial for Mild-to-Moderate Psoriasis, as well as is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for treatment of moderate-to-severe rosacea.

