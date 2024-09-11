Derwent London (LON:DLN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $2,456.00

Derwent London Plc (LON:DLN – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2,456 ($32.12) and last traded at GBX 2,434 ($31.83), with a volume of 10404469 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,446 ($31.99).

Separately, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Derwent London from GBX 2,494 ($32.61) to GBX 2,700 ($35.31) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,306.20 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,213.47. The company has a market capitalization of £2.73 billion, a PE ratio of -761.99, a PEG ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.68, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of GBX 25 ($0.33) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. Derwent London’s payout ratio is presently -2,492.21%.

Derwent London plc owns 66 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at £4.9 billion as at 31 December 2023, making it the largest London office-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

