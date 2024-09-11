Destra Network (DSYNC) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $159.93 Million

Destra Network (DSYNC) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 11th. During the last seven days, Destra Network has traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Destra Network token can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000292 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Destra Network has a total market capitalization of $159.93 million and $640,509.52 worth of Destra Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 22.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000096 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000183 BTC.

About Destra Network

Destra Network’s genesis date was March 9th, 2024. Destra Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 938,673,423 tokens. Destra Network’s official website is www.destra.network. Destra Network’s official Twitter account is @destranetwork.

According to CryptoCompare, “Destra Network (DSYNC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Destra Network has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 967,512,687.5209931 in circulation. The last known price of Destra Network is 0.16542668 USD and is up 2.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 21 active market(s) with $862,672.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.destra.network/.”

