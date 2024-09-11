Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) Sets New 12-Month High at $210.00

Deutsche Börse AG (ETR:DB1 – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as €210.00 ($230.77) and last traded at €205.80 ($226.15), with a volume of 303633 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at €207.20 ($227.69).

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €191.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €188.65. The company has a market capitalization of $37.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.74, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.01.

Deutsche Börse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Data & Analytics; Trading & Clearing; Fund Services; and Securities Services. It engages in the trading of derivatives, electricity and gas products, emission rights, foreign exchange, and commodity products; operating EEX and 360T over the counter trading platform for financial instruments, such as foreign exchange, money market, and interest rate products; and operating as a central counterparty.

