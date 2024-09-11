Develop North (LON:DVNO) Announces GBX 1 Dividend

Develop North (LON:DVNO – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, August 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, September 27th. This represents a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of DVNO stock remained flat at GBX 78 ($1.02) on Wednesday. 23 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,553. Develop North has a fifty-two week low of GBX 68 ($0.89) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 88 ($1.15). The company has a market cap of £19.48 million, a P/E ratio of 7,800.00 and a beta of 0.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 75.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 76.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.50, a current ratio of 93.57 and a quick ratio of 6.87.

Develop North PLC, an investment company, provides a portfolio of fixed rate loans primarily secured over land and/or property in the United Kingdom. The company also invests in financial assets comprising loans. It makes investments primarily through senior secured loans; and other loans, such as bridging loans, selected loan financings, subordinated loans, and other debt instruments.

