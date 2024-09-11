Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Bought by Wellington Shields & Co. LLC

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC raised its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,133 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DVN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 76,457,056 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,836,615,000 after acquiring an additional 2,559,039 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 7,165.6% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,376,253 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $65,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357,311 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 447.6% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,179,538 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $56,299,000 after acquiring an additional 964,147 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 467.1% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 719,672 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,113,000 after purchasing an additional 592,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 63.4% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,420,702 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $71,291,000 after acquiring an additional 551,004 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

DVN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on Devon Energy from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.63.

Shares of Devon Energy stock opened at $40.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.43 billion, a PE ratio of 7.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.03. Devon Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $40.10 and a 52 week high of $55.09.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 29.14% and a net margin of 22.60%. Devon Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.79%.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

