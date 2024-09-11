dForce USD Price Reaches $1.00 (USX)

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. During the last seven days, dForce USD has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. dForce USD has a total market cap of $14.59 million and $8,906.45 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One dForce USD token can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00001735 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About dForce USD

USX is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,593,989 tokens. The official website for dForce USD is dforce.network. The official message board for dForce USD is medium.com/dforcenet. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

dForce USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.99873102 USD and is down -0.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 37 active market(s) with $1,573.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade dForce USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase dForce USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

