DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) Shares Up 2.7%

Shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC – Get Free Report) shot up 2.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.50 and last traded at $4.14. 159,061 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 224% from the average session volume of 49,022 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 16th.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $187.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.82 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.07.

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at DiaMedica Therapeutics

In other DiaMedica Therapeutics news, major shareholder Koch Thomas Von bought 1,200,000 shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.50 per share, with a total value of $3,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5,526,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,816,087.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of DiaMedica Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DiaMedica Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $87,000. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates II Joint Venture increased its stake in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates II Joint Venture now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 26.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,013,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 211,351 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.12% of the company’s stock.

About DiaMedica Therapeutics

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on improving the lives of people suffering from serious diseases with a focus on acute ischemic stroke. Its lead candidate is DM199, a pharmaceutically active recombinant form of the human tissue kallikrein-1 protein, which is in Phase II/III trials for the treatment of acute ischemic stroke, as well as that is in Phase 2 to treat cardio-renal disease.

