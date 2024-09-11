DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. to Post Q1 2026 Earnings of $3.38 Per Share, Telsey Advisory Group Forecasts (NYSE:DKS)

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) – Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group lowered their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report released on Wednesday, September 4th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst J. Feldman now expects that the sporting goods retailer will post earnings of $3.38 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.40. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Outperform” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ current full-year earnings is $13.83 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ Q2 2026 earnings at $4.44 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $4.05 EPS.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on DKS. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $243.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $211.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $230.00 to $227.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $215.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.62.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Price Performance

NYSE DKS opened at $206.99 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 1 year low of $100.98 and a 1 year high of $239.30. The company has a market cap of $16.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $214.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.79.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The sporting goods retailer reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.60. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 45.14% and a net margin of 8.46%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of DICK’S Sporting Goods

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter valued at about $108,908,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,106,341 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $237,697,000 after buying an additional 375,600 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,380,645 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $1,209,892,000 after buying an additional 166,687 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 5,379.0% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 167,768 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $37,724,000 after buying an additional 164,706 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 40.2% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 545,045 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $117,103,000 after buying an additional 156,227 shares during the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 3,489 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.65, for a total transaction of $721,001.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,159,099.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 32.03% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.42%.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

(Get Free Report)

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.