Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE) is GEM Asset Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

GEM Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 160.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 186,880 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,146 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF accounts for about 3.0% of GEM Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. GEM Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF worth $4,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DFAE. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Denver PWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA DFAE opened at $25.50 on Wednesday. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 52 week low of $21.54 and a 52 week high of $26.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.44.

About Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

