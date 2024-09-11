Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Shares Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,656,203 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 239,260 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 2.04% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $569,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DFAC. GEM Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. GEM Asset Management LLC now owns 106,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,439,000 after purchasing an additional 6,787 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Capital Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Ballentine Capital Advisors Inc now owns 1,518,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,950,000 after acquiring an additional 47,643 shares during the last quarter. Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 13.2% during the second quarter. Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 689,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,220,000 after acquiring an additional 80,212 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 87.0% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,691,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,530,000 after acquiring an additional 786,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 6.8% during the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 82,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,653,000 after acquiring an additional 5,257 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAC opened at $32.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.00. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $24.84 and a 1 year high of $33.90.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

