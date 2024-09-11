Dmg Mori Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:GIL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $44.40

Dmg Mori Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:GIL – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as €44.40 ($48.79) and last traded at €44.40 ($48.79), with a volume of 3550 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at €44.30 ($48.68).

Dmg Mori Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €43.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of €43.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -13.49 and a beta of 0.06.

About Dmg Mori Aktiengesellschaft

DMG MORI AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT engages in the manufacturing and sale of cutting machine tools in Germany, rest of the Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Machine Tools and Industrial Services segments. The Machine Tools segment offers turning machines, such as universal turning machines, turn-mill centers, production turning, and multi-spindle machining centers; vertical, horizontal, and 5-axis milling centers; ultrasonic, lasertec, and additive manufacturing products; and selective laser melting in the powder bed, as well as software solutions.

