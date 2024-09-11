Donoghue Forlines Tactical High Yield ETF (BATS:DFHY) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Donoghue Forlines Tactical High Yield ETF (BATS:DFHY – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $21.66 and last traded at $21.66. 484 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $21.63.

Donoghue Forlines Tactical High Yield ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $32.05 million, a PE ratio of 58.31 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.06.

Institutional Trading of Donoghue Forlines Tactical High Yield ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Donoghue Forlines Tactical High Yield ETF stock. Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. bought a new position in Donoghue Forlines Tactical High Yield ETF (BATS:DFHY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,000. Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. owned about 1.34% of Donoghue Forlines Tactical High Yield ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Donoghue Forlines Tactical High Yield ETF

The Donoghue Forlines Tactical High Yield ETF (DFHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FCF Tactical High Yield index. The fund is a fund of funds that tactically allocates exposure to high yield ETFs or US Treasury ETFs based on daily buy-sell signal. DFHY was launched on Dec 8, 2020 and is managed by Donoghue Forlines.

