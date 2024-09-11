Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC cut its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,414 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 295 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $926,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 2,359 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 4.9% during the second quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,097 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 4.8% in the second quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,176 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 4.4% during the second quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 2,344 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M3 Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. M3 Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX Companies Price Performance

NYSE:TJX opened at $117.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $132.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.71 and a 52 week high of $121.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $113.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 63.19%. The company had revenue of $13.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. StockNews.com lowered TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $114.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.76.

View Our Latest Report on TJX Companies

About TJX Companies

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.