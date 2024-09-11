DRDGOLD Limited (DRD) to Issue Semi-annual Dividend of $0.11 on September 26th

DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD – Get Free Report) declared a semi-annual dividend on Monday, August 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.1126 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, September 26th. This represents a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This is a boost from DRDGOLD’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.11.

DRDGOLD has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.7% annually over the last three years. DRDGOLD has a payout ratio of 26.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get DRDGOLD alerts:

DRDGOLD Price Performance

DRDGOLD stock opened at $7.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $683.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.20 and a 200-day moving average of $8.60. DRDGOLD has a one year low of $6.48 and a one year high of $10.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on DRDGOLD from $15.50 to $13.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of DRDGOLD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DRD

DRDGOLD Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in the surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. It also involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting activities. The company recovers gold from surface tailings in the Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province. DRDGOLD Limited was formerly known as Durban Roodepoort Deep Limited and changed its name to DRDGOLD Limited in 2004.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DRDGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DRDGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.