DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Shares Sold by Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc.

Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new stake in DTE Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 89.6% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its position in DTE Energy by 82.3% during the 1st quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DTE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on DTE Energy from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on DTE Energy from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $131.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.17.

DTE Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:DTE opened at $125.58 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. DTE Energy has a twelve month low of $90.14 and a twelve month high of $127.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.67.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 11.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DTE Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 66.78%.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

Further Reading

