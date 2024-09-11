Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Position Increased by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 391,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,770 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.05% of Duke Energy worth $39,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DUK. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 2,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 435,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,084,000 after acquiring an additional 13,406 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP grew its position in Duke Energy by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 27,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 9,917 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Duke Energy by 182.5% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 39,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,786,000 after purchasing an additional 25,203 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 63.8% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 44,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,324,000 after purchasing an additional 17,420 shares in the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Duke Energy

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 540 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.64, for a total value of $61,365.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,259,617.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DUK opened at $116.93 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.58. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $83.06 and a 52 week high of $118.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $90.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.46.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.84 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $1.045 per share. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 105.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Duke Energy from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Duke Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.92.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

