Dusk Group Limited (ASX:DSK) Increases Dividend to $0.04 Per Share

Dusk Group Limited (ASX:DSK – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Tuesday, September 10th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. This is a positive change from Dusk Group’s previous final dividend of $0.03.

Dusk Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.70, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Get Dusk Group alerts:

Dusk Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Dusk Group Limited retails scented and unscented candles, home decor, home fragrance, and gift solution in Australia. It offers novelty, scented, scented pillar, unscented, taper, tealight, and votive candles; candle holders, candle accessories, and wax melts; home fragrance products, including essential oils, mood reed refills, incense products, fragrant oils, room and linen sprays, pillow mist, and fragrant gel gems; and MoodMist, ultrasonic, glass, resin, ceramic, oil, mood reed, artisan reed, aromatherapy, and mini diffusers.

Receive News & Ratings for Dusk Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dusk Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.