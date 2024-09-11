Dye & Durham Limited Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.02 (TSE:DND)

Dye & Durham Limited (TSE:DND – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.019 per share on Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th.

TSE DND traded down C$0.49 on Wednesday, reaching C$13.77. 13,352 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,222. The firm has a market capitalization of C$921.35 million, a PE ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 402.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$13.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$13.70. Dye & Durham has a one year low of C$7.46 and a one year high of C$20.54.

Dye & Durham (TSE:DND – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$120.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$119.81 million. Dye & Durham had a negative return on equity of 42.91% and a negative net margin of 38.23%. Analysts expect that Dye & Durham will post 0.0940717 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DND shares. Cormark reduced their target price on Dye & Durham from C$23.00 to C$17.50 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Dye & Durham from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. CIBC boosted their target price on Dye & Durham from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Dye & Durham from C$16.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Dye & Durham Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for law firms, financial service institutions, sole-practitioner law firms, and government organizations in Canada, Australia, South Africa, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It offers Practice Management, a real estate workflow and practice management software that enables legal professionals to execute every transaction with reliability, security, and ease; Data Insights and Due Diligence, a software that aggregates proprietary data and public records into valuable insights; and Payments Infrastructure, a software that helps people pay their bills and taxes in real time, as well as enables digital mortgage processing, and an integrated information search and managed banking services.

