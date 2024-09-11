Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Dynagas LNG Partners Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE:DLNG traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.63. 40,660 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,116. Dynagas LNG Partners has a one year low of $2.27 and a one year high of $4.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.80 and a 200 day moving average of $3.58.

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th. The shipping company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). Dynagas LNG Partners had a net margin of 23.58% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The firm had revenue of $37.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Dynagas LNG Partners will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Dynagas LNG Partners

About Dynagas LNG Partners

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Dynagas LNG Partners stock. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dynagas LNG Partners LP ( NYSE:DLNG Free Report ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,130 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry in Greece and internationally. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. Its fleet consists of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,000 cubic meters.

