Dynex Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $29.58 Million (DNX)

Dynex (DNX) traded down 5.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 11th. Dynex has a market capitalization of $29.58 million and approximately $602,874.51 worth of Dynex was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Dynex has traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar. One Dynex coin can currently be purchased for about $0.31 or 0.00000546 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dynex Profile

Dynex was first traded on October 15th, 2022. Dynex’s total supply is 95,223,514 coins and its circulating supply is 95,226,501 coins. The official website for Dynex is dynexcoin.org. Dynex’s official message board is dynexcoin.medium.com. Dynex’s official Twitter account is @dynexcoin.

Dynex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dynex (DNX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Users are able to generate DNX through the process of mining. Dynex has a current supply of 95,207,781.97291248 with 95,207,838.40074612 in circulation. The last known price of Dynex is 0.31948319 USD and is down -4.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $620,349.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dynexcoin.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dynex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dynex using one of the exchanges listed above.

