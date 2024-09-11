Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF) CFO Acquires $14,872.52 in Stock

Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF – Get Free Report) CFO David C. Sims acquired 1,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.62 per share, with a total value of $14,872.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $244,598.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Eagle Capital Growth Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GRF opened at $10.00 on Wednesday. Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $7.93 and a one year high of $10.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eagle Capital Growth Fund

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Eagle Capital Growth Fund stock. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,776 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Eagle Capital Growth Fund were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Eagle Capital Growth Fund Company Profile

Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity mutual fund launched and managed by Sims Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It makes its investments in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P 500 Index.

