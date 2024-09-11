East Africa Metals (CVE:EAM) Stock Price Down 7.1%

East Africa Metals Inc. (CVE:EAM – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 7.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20. 16,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 87,852 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.18. The company has a market capitalization of C$45.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.74.

East Africa Metals Company Profile

East Africa Metals Inc, a mineral exploration company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, exploration, development, and sale of base and precious mineral resource properties in the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia and the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, silver, and zinc deposits.

