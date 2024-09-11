Ebiquity (LON:EBQ) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $38.21

Shares of Ebiquity plc (LON:EBQ – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 38.21 ($0.50) and traded as low as GBX 26.18 ($0.34). Ebiquity shares last traded at GBX 26.18 ($0.34), with a volume of 9,220 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of £35.75 million, a P/E ratio of -872.67, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 34.98 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 38.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.97.

Ebiquity plc provides media consultancy and investment analysis services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, North America, Continental Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers analysis and advisory services in the areas of media management, media performance, marketing effectiveness, technology advisory, and contract compliance services.

