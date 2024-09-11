ECN Capital Corp. (ECN) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 13th

ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.

ECN Capital Trading Up 1.0 %

TSE:ECN opened at C$2.06 on Wednesday. ECN Capital has a 52 week low of C$1.60 and a 52 week high of C$3.10. The stock has a market capitalization of C$579.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.44, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 10.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 383.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$1.99 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.00.

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$79.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$75.42 million. ECN Capital had a negative net margin of 55.01% and a negative return on equity of 33.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ECN Capital will post 0.2434679 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ECN shares. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$2.00 to C$2.35 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on ECN Capital from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$2.48.

ECN Capital Company Profile

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on credit assets on behalf of its partners in North America. It operates in two segments, Manufactured Housing Finance; and Recreational Vehicle and Marine Finance. The company offers consumer loans, including manufactured housing, recreational vehicle, and marine loans; and commercial loans, such as inventory finance or floorplan loans.

