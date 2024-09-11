Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Educational Development stock opened at $2.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.25 million, a P/E ratio of 67.02 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.03. Educational Development has a 52 week low of $0.80 and a 52 week high of $2.95.

Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.99 million for the quarter. Educational Development had a return on equity of 0.31% and a net margin of 0.30%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Educational Development stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its position in Educational Development Co. ( NASDAQ:EDUC Free Report ) by 93.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC owned 0.53% of Educational Development worth $85,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 19.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a publisher of educational children's books in the United States. It operates through two segments, PaperPie and Publishing. The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as internet-linked books comprising science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.

