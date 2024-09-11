Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.
Educational Development Price Performance
Educational Development stock opened at $2.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.25 million, a P/E ratio of 67.02 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.03. Educational Development has a 52 week low of $0.80 and a 52 week high of $2.95.
Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.99 million for the quarter. Educational Development had a return on equity of 0.31% and a net margin of 0.30%.
Institutional Trading of Educational Development
About Educational Development
Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a publisher of educational children's books in the United States. It operates through two segments, PaperPie and Publishing. The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as internet-linked books comprising science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Educational Development
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Matador Resources Insiders Keep Buying Its Stock, Should You?
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Oracle Can Turn the Magnificent 7 Into 8: Here’s Why
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Palantir Stock Is Up 14% on S&P 500 News: Is It Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Educational Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Educational Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.