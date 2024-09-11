Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on EKSO. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Ekso Bionics in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They set a buy rating and a $2.50 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Ekso Bionics in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th.

Get Ekso Bionics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on EKSO

Ekso Bionics Stock Performance

Ekso Bionics stock opened at $1.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $21.94 million, a PE ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.25. Ekso Bionics has a twelve month low of $0.62 and a twelve month high of $3.13.

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 million. Ekso Bionics had a negative return on equity of 92.08% and a negative net margin of 68.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Ekso Bionics will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ekso Bionics

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ekso Bionics stock. Kent Lake Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO – Free Report) by 322.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 596,050 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 454,892 shares during the quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC owned about 3.28% of Ekso Bionics worth $811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.42% of the company’s stock.

About Ekso Bionics

(Get Free Report)

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, sells, and rents exoskeleton products in the Americas, Germany, Poland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ekso Bionics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ekso Bionics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.