Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) Hits New 12-Month High at $28.34

Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$28.34 and last traded at C$28.30, with a volume of 275331 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$28.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EFN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$28.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$28.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$31.25.

Get Element Fleet Management alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Element Fleet Management

Element Fleet Management Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$11.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 8.22, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 303.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$26.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$24.18.

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The financial services provider reported C$0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.37 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$375.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$368.46 million. Element Fleet Management had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 12.58%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Element Fleet Management Corp. will post 1.5374037 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Element Fleet Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Element Fleet Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.40%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Element Fleet Management news, Senior Officer Laura Lee Dottori-Attanasio acquired 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$27.67 per share, with a total value of C$498,074.40. In other Element Fleet Management news, Senior Officer William Sutherland acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$24.90 per share, with a total value of C$99,594.00. Also, Senior Officer Laura Lee Dottori-Attanasio acquired 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$27.67 per share, for a total transaction of C$498,074.40. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Element Fleet Management Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers end-to-end fleet cars, trucks, and material handling support equipment acquisition; and end-to-end electric vehicle fleet including fleet planning, charging infrastructure solutions, acquisition, financing, maintenance, and remarketing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Element Fleet Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Fleet Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.