Ellington Financial Inc. (EFC) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 30th

Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, September 9th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, October 25th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th.

Ellington Financial has raised its dividend payment by an average of 12.7% per year over the last three years. Ellington Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 95.7% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect Ellington Financial to earn $1.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 93.4%.

Shares of Ellington Financial stock opened at $13.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.86 and a 200 day moving average of $12.11. The company has a current ratio of 73.16, a quick ratio of 73.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.84. Ellington Financial has a 12 month low of $10.88 and a 12 month high of $13.50.

Ellington Financial last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $33.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.20 million. Ellington Financial had a net margin of 103.55% and a return on equity of 9.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Ellington Financial will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CIO Michael W. Vranos sold 5,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total value of $71,508.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 179,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,177,418.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CIO Michael W. Vranos sold 8,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total transaction of $100,845.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 160,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,954,619.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CIO Michael W. Vranos sold 5,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total transaction of $71,508.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 179,655 shares in the company, valued at $2,177,418.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $272,866. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Ellington Financial from $14.50 to $14.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.85.

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime mortgage; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

