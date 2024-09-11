Ellington Financial Inc. (EFC) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 30th

Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, September 9th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, October 25th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th.
Ellington Financial has raised its dividend payment by an average of 12.7% per year over the last three years. Ellington Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 95.7% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect Ellington Financial to earn $1.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 93.4%.
Ellington Financial Price Performance
Shares of Ellington Financial stock opened at $13.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.86 and a 200 day moving average of $12.11. The company has a current ratio of 73.16, a quick ratio of 73.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.84. Ellington Financial has a 12 month low of $10.88 and a 12 month high of $13.50.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CIO Michael W. Vranos sold 5,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total value of $71,508.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 179,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,177,418.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CIO Michael W. Vranos sold 8,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total transaction of $100,845.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 160,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,954,619.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CIO Michael W. Vranos sold 5,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total transaction of $71,508.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 179,655 shares in the company, valued at $2,177,418.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $272,866. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Ellington Financial from $14.50 to $14.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.85.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on EFC
Ellington Financial Company Profile
Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime mortgage; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Ellington Financial
- What is Put Option Volume?
- Why Hedge Funds Are Betting Big on Alibaba and Baidu for 2024
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Cintas Stock Split: What the 4-for-1 Split Means for Investors
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Don’t Miss Smartsheet’s Surge: Strong Growth and Buybacks Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for Ellington Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellington Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.