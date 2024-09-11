Emblem (CVE:EMC) Stock Price Up 1.6%

Emblem Corp (CVE:EMC – Get Free Report) rose 1.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.88 and last traded at $1.88. Approximately 597,714 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 865,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.85.
Emblem Stock Up 1.6 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.01, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The company has a market capitalization of $245.45 million and a P/E ratio of -9.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.88 and a 200-day moving average of $1.88.
About Emblem
Emblem Corp. produces, distributes, and sells medical cannabis and cannabis derivatives in Canada. The company also operates medical cannabis education centers to provide education services for making informed decisions about medical cannabis treatment options to physicians and patients. In addition, it provides various accessories.
