Entain (LON:ENT) Trading Up 5.3%

Entain Plc (LON:ENT – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 700 ($9.15) and last traded at GBX 673.20 ($8.80). 2,794,623 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 4,560,369 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 639.40 ($8.36).

Several research firms recently commented on ENT. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Entain in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,140 ($14.91) price objective on shares of Entain in a research report on Monday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,143.17 ($14.95).

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 624.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 712.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.96. The stock has a market cap of £4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,104.06, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.19.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a GBX 9.30 ($0.12) dividend. This is a positive change from Entain’s previous dividend of $8.90. This represents a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Entain’s payout ratio is currently -2,968.75%.

In other Entain news, insider Ricky Sandler bought 555,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 580 ($7.58) per share, with a total value of £3,220,931.40 ($4,212,019.62). Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Entain Plc operates as a sports-betting and gaming company. The company provides online and multi-channel betting under the Ladbrokes name; street and online betting under the Coral name; online sports betting, casino, and gaming under the Eurobet name; scores, sports information, editorial and social content, and sports focused free-to play games under the 365Scores name; sports betting and games under the SuperSport and BetCity names; online betting under the bwin name; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet name.

