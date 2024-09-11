Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) Shares Down 0.5%

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $28.80 and last traded at $28.81. Approximately 390,481 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 4,478,817 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on EPD. Truist Financial upped their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.08.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.03.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $13.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.23 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 10.48%. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 82.35%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EPD. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth $314,000. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 55,566 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 107.4% during the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,268 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 5,316 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 13,233 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 3,638 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 172.6% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 21,860 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 13,840 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Articles

