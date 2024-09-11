Envoy Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCH) Director Purchases $13,320.00 in Stock

Envoy Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCH – Get Free Report) Director Mona Chetan Patel bought 4,000 shares of Envoy Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.33 per share, with a total value of $13,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Mona Chetan Patel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 9th, Mona Chetan Patel purchased 1,000 shares of Envoy Medical stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.20 per share, with a total value of $3,200.00.

Envoy Medical Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ COCH traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,349. Envoy Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $11.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Envoy Medical

Envoy Medical ( NASDAQ:COCH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.08 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Envoy Medical, Inc. will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Envoy Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Envoy Medical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Envoy Medical in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 8.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Envoy Medical from $8.50 to $8.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd.

Envoy Medical Company Profile

Envoy Medical, Inc, a hearing health company, provides medical technologies for the hearing loss spectrum. Its products include personal sound amplification devices; hearing aids; Esteem fully implanted active middle ear implants; auditory osseointegrated implants; and Acclaim cochlear implants. The company was formerly known as Envoy Medical Corporation and changed its name to Envoy Medical, Inc in September 2023.

