EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Position Boosted by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 264,512 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $33,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth $5,443,000. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its stake in EOG Resources by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 46,468 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $5,620,000 after purchasing an additional 6,154 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 991,055 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $119,868,000 after buying an additional 22,638 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 6,162 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DRW Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 871.7% in the fourth quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 20,891 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after buying an additional 18,741 shares during the period. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $118.97 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.12. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.94 and a 52 week high of $139.67. The firm has a market cap of $67.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.28.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy exploration company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 30.33%. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EOG. StockNews.com upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group increased their target price on EOG Resources from $166.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on EOG Resources from $139.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on EOG Resources from $154.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.95.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total transaction of $816,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,648,035.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other EOG Resources news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 6,500 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total value of $816,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,648,035.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total value of $505,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,434,135.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,537 shares of company stock valued at $2,751,612. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

