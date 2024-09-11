Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Eli Lilly and Company’s Q3 2025 Earnings (NYSE:LLY)

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) – Zacks Research lifted their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for Eli Lilly and Company in a research report issued on Tuesday, September 10th. Zacks Research analyst K. Shah now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $6.21 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $6.18. The consensus estimate for Eli Lilly and Company’s current full-year earnings is $16.51 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Eli Lilly and Company’s Q4 2025 earnings at $7.59 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $23.73 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $7.02 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $30.67 EPS.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $1.28. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 67.52% and a net margin of 18.86%. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.83 billion.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $885.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Monday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $913.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price target (up previously from $892.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $961.76.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $901.28 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $895.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $830.47. The company has a market cap of $856.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.74, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.11. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $516.57 and a one year high of $972.53.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.58%.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and Company

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 1,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $915.02, for a total value of $1,318,543.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 97,367,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,093,089,982.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 661,900 shares of company stock worth $604,721,602 in the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eli Lilly and Company

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LLY. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 188.2% during the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 49 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

