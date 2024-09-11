Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for September 11th (ACET, ADBE, ALLY, ANTO, APP, ASO, ATOS, AVBP, AVO, BAM)

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, September 11th:

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $19.00 to $8.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from $550.00 to $621.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY)

had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $49.00 to $45.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) had its price target cut by Bank of America Co. from $46.00 to $37.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,730 ($22.62) to GBX 1,720 ($22.49). The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP) had its target price boosted by Bank of America Co. from $100.00 to $120.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) had its target price increased by Truist Financial Co. from $60.00 to $63.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) had its price target raised by TD Cowen from $54.00 to $56.00. TD Cowen currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) had its price target boosted by Evercore ISI from $60.00 to $65.00. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $51.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) had its price target trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $68.00 to $64.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) had its target price raised by Ascendiant Capital Markets from $6.25 to $6.50. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ArriVent BioPharma (NASDAQ:AVBP) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. from $30.00 to $36.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) had its target price raised by Roth Mkm from $14.00 to $16.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $37.00 to $40.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $66.00 to $69.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $100.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Bioceres Crop Solutions (NASDAQ:BIOX) had its target price lowered by Lake Street Capital from $25.00 to $13.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Bioceres Crop Solutions (NASDAQ:BIOX) had its price target reduced by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $17.00 to $16.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Bioceres Crop Solutions (NASDAQ:BIOX) had its price target trimmed by Roth Mkm from $15.00 to $13.00. Roth Mkm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Bioceres Crop Solutions (NASDAQ:BIOX) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $17.00 to $12.50. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) had its target price reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $42.00 to $39.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from $48.00 to $50.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $73.00 to $80.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from $76.00 to $82.00. Scotiabank currently has a sector outperform rating on the stock.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) had its target price raised by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $40.00 to $41.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) had its target price boosted by Argus from $115.00 to $125.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA) had its price target increased by Argus from $104.00 to $128.00. Argus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $33.00 to $32.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU) had its target price increased by Bank of America Co. from $11.00 to $12.00. Bank of America Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) had its target price lowered by Bank of America Co. from $132.00 to $129.00. Bank of America Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) had its price target raised by Guggenheim from $20.00 to $24.00. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) had its price target boosted by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $13.00 to $19.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $55.00 to $57.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $51.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Compass Group (LON:CPG) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,600 ($34.00) to GBX 2,800 ($36.62). JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) had its price target lowered by Craig Hallum from $13.00 to $11.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $26.00 to $31.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $15.00 to $17.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $525.00 to $510.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Duos Technologies Group (NASDAQ:DUOT) had its target price increased by Ascendiant Capital Markets from $5.75 to $6.00. Ascendiant Capital Markets currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) had its target price boosted by Argus from $82.00 to $97.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $7.00 to $10.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) had its price target increased by TD Securities from $178.00 to $179.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) had its price target lowered by Wedbush from $11.00 to $10.00. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $22.00 to $32.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $5.00 to $4.50. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) had its target price boosted by Evercore ISI from $215.00 to $240.00. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) had its price target boosted by Roth Mkm from $146.00 to $160.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) had its price target increased by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $116.00 to $117.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) had its target price raised by UBS Group AG from $24.00 to $25.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $39.00 to $38.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) had its target price raised by Craig Hallum from $23.00 to $27.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $204.00 to $220.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Mama’s Creations (NASDAQ:MAMA) had its price target raised by Craig Hallum from $9.00 to $10.00. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) had its price target cut by Raymond James from $62.00 to $54.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $80.00 to $64.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $140.00 to $157.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) had its target price increased by Bank of America Co. from $62.00 to $72.00. Bank of America Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $3.50 to $4.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) had its price target increased by TD Cowen from $500.00 to $520.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from $65.00 to $55.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) had its target price trimmed by TD Cowen from $162.00 to $150.00. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $47.00 to $48.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) had its price target increased by Wedbush from $15.00 to $18.00. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $16.00 to $20.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) had its price target boosted by Bank of America Co. from $12.00 to $12.50. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $80.00 to $90.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group AG from $145.00 to $132.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Tanger (NYSE:SKT) had its price target raised by Compass Point from $32.00 to $34.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $43.00 to $63.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

SurgePays (NASDAQ:SURG) had its target price lowered by Ascendiant Capital Markets from $9.50 to $9.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AT&T (NYSE:T) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $21.00 to $24.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Trustpilot Group (LON:TRST) had its target price raised by Berenberg Bank from GBX 260 ($3.40) to GBX 270 ($3.53). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) had its price target increased by Evercore ISI from $79.00 to $82.00. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) had its target price boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $30.00 to $38.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $2.75 to $3.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $3.00 to $3.50. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) had its price target cut by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $51.00 to $49.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

