Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for September 11th (ACET, ADBE, ALLY, ANTO, APP, ASO, ATOS, AVBP, AVO, BAM)

Posted by on Sep 11th, 2024

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, September 11th:

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $19.00 to $8.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from $550.00 to $621.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $49.00 to $45.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) had its price target cut by Bank of America Co. from $46.00 to $37.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,730 ($22.62) to GBX 1,720 ($22.49). The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP) had its target price boosted by Bank of America Co. from $100.00 to $120.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) had its target price increased by Truist Financial Co. from $60.00 to $63.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) had its price target raised by TD Cowen from $54.00 to $56.00. TD Cowen currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) had its price target boosted by Evercore ISI from $60.00 to $65.00. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $51.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) had its price target trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $68.00 to $64.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) had its target price raised by Ascendiant Capital Markets from $6.25 to $6.50. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ArriVent BioPharma (NASDAQ:AVBP) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. from $30.00 to $36.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) had its target price raised by Roth Mkm from $14.00 to $16.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $37.00 to $40.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $66.00 to $69.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $100.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Bioceres Crop Solutions (NASDAQ:BIOX) had its target price lowered by Lake Street Capital from $25.00 to $13.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Bioceres Crop Solutions (NASDAQ:BIOX) had its price target reduced by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $17.00 to $16.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Bioceres Crop Solutions (NASDAQ:BIOX) had its price target trimmed by Roth Mkm from $15.00 to $13.00. Roth Mkm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Bioceres Crop Solutions (NASDAQ:BIOX) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $17.00 to $12.50. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) had its target price reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $42.00 to $39.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from $48.00 to $50.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $73.00 to $80.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from $76.00 to $82.00. Scotiabank currently has a sector outperform rating on the stock.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) had its target price raised by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $40.00 to $41.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) had its target price boosted by Argus from $115.00 to $125.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA) had its price target increased by Argus from $104.00 to $128.00. Argus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $33.00 to $32.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU) had its target price increased by Bank of America Co. from $11.00 to $12.00. Bank of America Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) had its target price lowered by Bank of America Co. from $132.00 to $129.00. Bank of America Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) had its price target raised by Guggenheim from $20.00 to $24.00. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) had its price target boosted by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $13.00 to $19.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $55.00 to $57.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $51.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Compass Group (LON:CPG) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,600 ($34.00) to GBX 2,800 ($36.62). JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) had its price target lowered by Craig Hallum from $13.00 to $11.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $26.00 to $31.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $15.00 to $17.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $525.00 to $510.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Duos Technologies Group (NASDAQ:DUOT) had its target price increased by Ascendiant Capital Markets from $5.75 to $6.00. Ascendiant Capital Markets currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) had its target price boosted by Argus from $82.00 to $97.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $7.00 to $10.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) had its price target increased by TD Securities from $178.00 to $179.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) had its price target lowered by Wedbush from $11.00 to $10.00. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $22.00 to $32.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $5.00 to $4.50. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) had its target price boosted by Evercore ISI from $215.00 to $240.00. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) had its price target boosted by Roth Mkm from $146.00 to $160.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) had its price target increased by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $116.00 to $117.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) had its target price raised by UBS Group AG from $24.00 to $25.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $39.00 to $38.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) had its target price raised by Craig Hallum from $23.00 to $27.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $204.00 to $220.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Mama’s Creations (NASDAQ:MAMA) had its price target raised by Craig Hallum from $9.00 to $10.00. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) had its price target cut by Raymond James from $62.00 to $54.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $80.00 to $64.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $140.00 to $157.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) had its target price increased by Bank of America Co. from $62.00 to $72.00. Bank of America Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $3.50 to $4.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) had its price target increased by TD Cowen from $500.00 to $520.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from $65.00 to $55.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) had its target price trimmed by TD Cowen from $162.00 to $150.00. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $47.00 to $48.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) had its price target increased by Wedbush from $15.00 to $18.00. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $16.00 to $20.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) had its price target boosted by Bank of America Co. from $12.00 to $12.50. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $80.00 to $90.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group AG from $145.00 to $132.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Tanger (NYSE:SKT) had its price target raised by Compass Point from $32.00 to $34.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $43.00 to $63.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

SurgePays (NASDAQ:SURG) had its target price lowered by Ascendiant Capital Markets from $9.50 to $9.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AT&T (NYSE:T) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $21.00 to $24.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Trustpilot Group (LON:TRST) had its target price raised by Berenberg Bank from GBX 260 ($3.40) to GBX 270 ($3.53). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) had its price target increased by Evercore ISI from $79.00 to $82.00. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) had its target price boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $30.00 to $38.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $2.75 to $3.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $3.00 to $3.50. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) had its price target cut by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $51.00 to $49.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

