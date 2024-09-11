Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (ESP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 on September 27th

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. This is an increase from Espey Mfg. & Electronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.
Espey Mfg. & Electronics has decreased its dividend by an average of 20.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Espey Mfg. & Electronics Stock Performance
ESP stock opened at $24.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 0.14. Espey Mfg. & Electronics has a 1-year low of $14.69 and a 1-year high of $27.32.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Espey Mfg. & Electronics
Espey Mfg. & Electronics Company Profile
Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp., a power electronics design and original equipment manufacturing company, designs, manufactures, and tests electronic equipment primarily for use in military and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. The company's principal products include power supplies, power converters, filters, power transformers, magnetic components, power distribution equipment, UPS systems, antennas, and high-power radar systems for use in AC and DC locomotives, shipboard power, shipboard radar, airborne power, ground-based radar, and ground mobile power applications.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Espey Mfg. & Electronics
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- Why Hedge Funds Are Betting Big on Alibaba and Baidu for 2024
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Cintas Stock Split: What the 4-for-1 Split Means for Investors
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Don’t Miss Smartsheet’s Surge: Strong Growth and Buybacks Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for Espey Mfg. & Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Espey Mfg. & Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.