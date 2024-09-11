Eurocell plc (LON:ECEL) Announces Dividend of GBX 2.20

Eurocell plc (LON:ECEL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.20 ($0.03) per share on Friday, October 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of ECEL traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 161 ($2.11). The stock had a trading volume of 71,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,741. The stock has a market capitalization of £168.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,454.55 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.27, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 147.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 134.94. Eurocell has a 52 week low of GBX 105 ($1.37) and a 52 week high of GBX 169 ($2.21).
In other Eurocell news, insider Iraj Amiri acquired 1,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 145 ($1.90) per share, for a total transaction of £2,111.20 ($2,760.82). 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Eurocell plc engages in manufacture, distribution, and recycling of windows, doors, and roofline polyvinyl chloride (PVC) building products in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through Profiles and Building Plastics segments. It also offers fascia and capping boards, finishing trims, soffit boards, ventilators, and accessories; decking, fencing, and balustrade.
