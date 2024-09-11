Evercel (OTCMKTS:EVRC) Trading Down 22.5%

Evercel, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EVRC – Get Free Report) shares dropped 22.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.55 and last traded at $0.55. Approximately 2,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 26,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.71.
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.81 and a 200-day moving average of $0.85.
Evercel, Inc, through its interest in Printronix Holding Corporation, designs and manufactures printers and related consumables for various industrial printing applications worldwide. The company provides multi-technology supply chain printing solutions for various industries, including manufacturing, transportation and logistics, retail distribution, food and beverages distribution, and pharmaceutical distribution.
