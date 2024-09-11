Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) EVP Darren Simmons Sells 75,000 Shares

Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Get Free Report) EVP Darren Simmons sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.10, for a total value of $982,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 190,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,494,567.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Everi Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Everi stock opened at $13.11 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 2.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.61. Everi Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.37 and a fifty-two week high of $15.13.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The credit services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.11. The business had revenue of $191.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.00 million. Everi had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 5.42%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Everi Holdings Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Everi by 2,428.6% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,186 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,060 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Everi by 117.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,512 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Everi by 38.9% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 10,230 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Everi during the second quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Everi during the second quarter valued at $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EVRI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Everi in a research report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Everi in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $14.25 price target (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Everi in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. B. Riley boosted their price target on Everi from $11.00 to $14.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Everi from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Everi currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.50.

Everi Holdings Inc develops and supplies entertaining game content, gaming machines, and gaming systems and services for land-based and iGaming operators in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in Games and Financial Technology Solutions segments. The company offers classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent of Champions, a national slot tournament; and sells gaming equipment and player terminals, licenses, game content, and ancillary equipment, such as signage and lighting packages.

