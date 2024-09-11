Evernest Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Evernest Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,109 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 256 shares during the quarter. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. AHL Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 192.1% in the 1st quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,000 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 15,785 shares during the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Walmart by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,501 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the first quarter worth $270,000. Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 189.4% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 917,625 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $55,213,000 after acquiring an additional 600,521 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 290.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 270,065 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $16,250,000 after purchasing an additional 200,947 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.48, for a total transaction of $232,440.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 384,165 shares in the company, valued at $29,765,104.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,709,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total transaction of $209,607,941.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 630,501,148 shares in the company, valued at $48,781,873,820.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.48, for a total value of $232,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 384,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,765,104.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,513,707 shares of company stock worth $797,374,003 in the last three months. Company insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on WMT. StockNews.com upgraded Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Walmart from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Bank of America increased their target price on Walmart from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.99.

Walmart Stock Performance

NYSE WMT opened at $78.80 on Wednesday. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.85 and a fifty-two week high of $78.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $633.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.72, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.76.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 2.34%. The company had revenue of $169.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

