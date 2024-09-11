Evernest Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Evernest Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,672 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,078 shares during the period. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLG. Westwind Capital bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Evensky & Katz LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 76.6% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

NYSEARCA:SPLG opened at $64.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $37.65 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.53. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $48.13 and a 12 month high of $66.47.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

