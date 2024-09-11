Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Evolution Petroleum Price Performance

EPM stock traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.39. 1,224,676 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 310,462. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Evolution Petroleum has a 52-week low of $4.59 and a 52-week high of $9.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.81 million, a PE ratio of 67.38 and a beta of 0.82.

Get Evolution Petroleum alerts:

Institutional Trading of Evolution Petroleum

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Evolution Petroleum during the first quarter valued at about $95,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,611,605 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,895,000 after purchasing an additional 8,904 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 67,666 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evolution Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $305,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 69,315 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 19,855 shares during the period. 60.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Evolution Petroleum

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an energy company, engages in the development, production, ownership, and exploitation of onshore oil and gas properties in the United States. The company holds interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana's Delhi field. Its Delhi Holt-Bryant Unit covers an area of approximately 13,636 acres located in Northeast Louisiana.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Evolution Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolution Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.