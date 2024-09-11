eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) Trading Up 9.1%

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 9.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.65 and last traded at $12.65. 292,543 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 1,037,677 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.59.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on EXPI. DA Davidson upped their price objective on eXp World from $11.75 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BTIG Research raised eXp World from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Get eXp World alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on EXPI

eXp World Trading Down 1.5 %

The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -72.17 and a beta of 2.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.56.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. eXp World had a negative return on equity of 0.56% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eXp World Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. eXp World’s payout ratio is currently -117.64%.

Insider Transactions at eXp World

In related news, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.48, for a total transaction of $579,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,170,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $596,145,900.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 499,055 shares of company stock valued at $6,349,022. 35.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of eXp World

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its position in eXp World by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 67,302 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in eXp World by 2.4% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 39,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in eXp World by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in eXp World by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,896 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in eXp World during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 27.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About eXp World

(Get Free Report)

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company operates through North American Realty, International Realty, Virbela, and Other Affiliated Services segments. It provides Virbela, a cloud-based technologies that provides data, lead generation, and marketing tools for real estate agents and employees.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for eXp World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eXp World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.